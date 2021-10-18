Exclusive
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
Today
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
18 october 2021
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
11 october 2021
Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world
Zulu Ghevriya, the CEO and Co-Founder of Smiling Rocks, Founder of Vedantti Jewellery and Managing Director of Prism Group has been in the diamond and jewellery industry for over 20 years. Zulu started his business, Prism Group, as a natural diamond...
04 october 2021
Work hard and you will find success
Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...
27 september 2021
Botswana Diamonds raises £550k to fund exploration activities
It said the funds raised will be used to fund exploration activities during the current year in Botswana and South Africa, which remain ongoing, as well as provide additional working capital for the company.
Each Placing Share has one warrant attached with the right to subscribe for one new ordinary share at 2p per new ordinary share for three years from 25 October 2021.
Following the issue of the placing shares, there will be a total of 847,7 million ordinary shares of 0.25p each in issue with each ordinary share carrying the right to one vote.
Gaborone recently renewed two prospecting licences of Sunland Minerals, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Botswana for two years commencing 1 October 2021.
Botswana Diamonds also acquired a controlling stake in the Thorny River project in South Africa end of September this year.
Thorny is an advanced stage kimberlite exploration property located at the eastern side of a kimberlite dyke and blow system spanning Klipspringer Mine, 15km to the west, and the iconic Marsfontein Mine, 4km to the west.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished