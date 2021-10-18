Exclusive
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world
Zulu Ghevriya, the CEO and Co-Founder of Smiling Rocks, Founder of Vedantti Jewellery and Managing Director of Prism Group has been in the diamond and jewellery industry for over 20 years. Zulu started his business, Prism Group, as a natural diamond...
Work hard and you will find success
Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...
Lucapa subsidiary begins geotechnical drilling at Merlin diamond project
This, it said, follows approval by the Northern Territory Government (NTG) to appoint AusND as the operator of the site, which allows it to begin specific approved site works ahead of the completion of the Merlin acquisition.
Lucapa said a mining management plan has also been submitted to and approved by the NTG, which includes the programme for the current geotechnical drilling activities at Merlin.
The programme is part of the feasibility study process and involves about 5,800m of diamond core drilling at the site.
“A Scoping Study, based on the existing 4.4 million carat JORC compliant mineral resource estimate and using open pit and vertical pit mining methods, is well advanced and is planned to be released during the fourth quarter of 2021,” said Lucapa.
“In order to facilitate the drilling programme, the existing camp was recommissioned and services such as access roads, power, water and communications have all been re-established.”
As part of the acquisition consideration, AusND has assumed the environmental security bond for Merlin. It paid the required A$1.1 million bond to the NTG and the remaining A$7.4 million acquisition consideration payment is payable on completion of all the conditions precedent to the Merlin asset sale agreement.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished