Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
18 october 2021
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
11 october 2021
Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world
Zulu Ghevriya, the CEO and Co-Founder of Smiling Rocks, Founder of Vedantti Jewellery and Managing Director of Prism Group has been in the diamond and jewellery industry for over 20 years. Zulu started his business, Prism Group, as a natural diamond...
04 october 2021
Work hard and you will find success
Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...
27 september 2021
UAE to benefit as India's gold imports set to incease in Q4
“Gold imports by India are set to surpass the pre-pandemic levels as we expect a significant rise in the imports of gold in the remaining three months of this year,” said Surendra Mehta, national secretary of Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association (IBJA).
According to the report, traders and retailers are said to be restocking in large volumes ahead of the upcoming festive and wedding season, after a major slump in demand due to the pandemic-induced market and mobility restrictions and rising gold prices internationally in most of 2020 and the early part of this year.
Prices of 22-carat gold have softened to $624 per 10 gms currently from a high of $695 a year ago. Besides the rising demand for jewellery, the market is expecting a major jump in demand for bullion as investors are expected to divert their investments from equity and bond markets because of expectations of a rise in gold prices globally on the back of firming up of inflation in most major countries.
Lowering of imports duty by India is another factor, which is seen pushing up gold imports to the country. India announced a cut in the import duty for the yellow metal in this year’s budget from 12.5 per cent to an effective 10 per cent.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished