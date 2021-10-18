Exclusive
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
18 october 2021
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
11 october 2021
Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world
Zulu Ghevriya, the CEO and Co-Founder of Smiling Rocks, Founder of Vedantti Jewellery and Managing Director of Prism Group has been in the diamond and jewellery industry for over 20 years. Zulu started his business, Prism Group, as a natural diamond...
04 october 2021
Work hard and you will find success
Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...
27 september 2021
Gemological Science International Launches ASSURANCE by GSI™
“At GSI, we are always looking for solutions to better serve our retail partners. We created the new ASSURANCE by GSI service to protect both our retail clients and their customers,” says Debbie Azar, President and Co-Founder of GSI. “The pandemic boosted online sales overnight and presented retailers with new logistics challenges. Adapting our service offerings to now include a quality control and drop-ship service helps the retailers to protect their prestigious reputations. It also increases customer satisfaction with quicker, more efficient delivery, and it will ultimately enhance consumer confidence because every order is fully screened for both quality and accuracy before being shipped.”
This innovative new service is a logical extension of services already provided by GSI, such as diamond and gemstone jewelry screening and testing of finished jewelry, as well as quality assurance. The lockdown-inspired boost in jewelry e-commerce presented leading U.S. retailers with a growing dilemma – ensuring that correct orders and fully vetted goods were drop-shipped to their customers in a timely fashion. With the new ASSURANCE by GSI, goods are submitted directly from the jewelry manufacturer to the GSI laboratory where they are inspected to make sure they meet all quality control requirements and to make sure all diamond jewelry represented as natural does not contain any undisclosed laboratory grown diamonds before shipping directly to the consumer in the retailer’s preferred packaging.
Additionally, Assurance by GSI also provides Quality Control solutions and services to retailers. As a result of the increase in jewelry sales and a shortage of labor, retailers are faced with bottlenecks in their Quality Control departments for new incoming merchandise from their suppliers. Assurance by GSI solves the problem by offering complete quality control for all jewelry items before they are shipped to retail distribution centers or to store locations. GSI already analyzes and tests millions of jewelry items for its retail customers each year, screening for undisclosed lab grown diamonds. Now adding the quality control service will allow goods to reach the jewelry stores much faster, especially during the busiest time of the year, the holiday selling season.
