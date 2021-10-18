CTF tests its lab-grown brand 'Cama' on Tmall website

Hong Kong-based giant retailer Chow Tai Fook (CTF) has recently launched its lab-grown brand ‘Cama’ on a Chinese business-to-consumer website, according to reports in the media.

CTF earlier said that it fully supports the natural diamond industry as always and sells only natural diamonds. But, added that from time to time the group conducts research on emerging industry trends to ensure the group stays ahead.

Stanley Wong, a Hong Kong–based consultant to the jewellery industry who is trying to bring lab-grown diamonds to Asia, claimed that the brand mostly sells lab-grown as fashion jewellery. Claiming that there is currently low consumer demand for lab-grown diamonds/jewellery in most of Asia, he said that the future may tell another story.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





