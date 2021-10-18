Tiffany & Co. partners with Reliance Group to launch e-commerce platform in India

Today News

Tiffany & Co., in partnership with Reliance Group of India, has launched its local e-commerce site, tiffany.co.in. The online portal will mirror the products seen in offline stores and sell the iconic jewellery Brand's collections of gemstones, diamonds and crafted jewellery, as per a report in Mint.

Tiffany will showcase its T1 collection featured in the Brand’s jewellery designs since the 1980s. And also its HardWear, Victoria and True Collections, as well as the Home & Accessories range. The company will also have a section for rings.

Tiffany has taken a step in diamond traceability by sharing the craftsmanship journey of its registered diamonds (0.18 carats or larger). The company discloses the country where each stone is crafted and set in.

Globally, Tiffany has over 300 retail stores. But in India, its offline presence is still limited. The company entered the market through a joint venture with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) and has one store, which was launched in 2020, just ahead of the pandemic.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished



