Exclusive
Part 2: KPCSC wants Russia to help end impasse on new definition of conflict diamonds
In the first installment of this two-part exclusive interview with Shamiso Mtisi, the coordinator of the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC), we focused on illegal diamond mining in the continent and where the contraband ends up...
Today
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
18 october 2021
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
11 october 2021
Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world
Zulu Ghevriya, the CEO and Co-Founder of Smiling Rocks, Founder of Vedantti Jewellery and Managing Director of Prism Group has been in the diamond and jewellery industry for over 20 years. Zulu started his business, Prism Group, as a natural diamond...
04 october 2021
Work hard and you will find success
Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...
27 september 2021
Tiffany & Co. partners with Reliance Group to launch e-commerce platform in India
Tiffany will showcase its T1 collection featured in the Brand’s jewellery designs since the 1980s. And also its HardWear, Victoria and True Collections, as well as the Home & Accessories range. The company will also have a section for rings.
Tiffany has taken a step in diamond traceability by sharing the craftsmanship journey of its registered diamonds (0.18 carats or larger). The company discloses the country where each stone is crafted and set in.
Globally, Tiffany has over 300 retail stores. But in India, its offline presence is still limited. The company entered the market through a joint venture with Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Brands Limited (RBL) and has one store, which was launched in 2020, just ahead of the pandemic.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished