Antwerp welcomes DRC minister of mines

Antwerp, led by umbrella organization AWDC welcomed the new minister of mines of the Democratic Republic Congo, Antoinette N’Samba Kalambayi and the general directors of the ministry’s two main diamond institutes, the Center for Evaluation, Expertise and Certification of Precious and Semi-precious Mineral Substances (CEEC) and Service d’Assistance et d’Encadrement de l’Exploitation Minière Artisanale et à Petite Echelle (SAEMAPE), on a working visit to Antwerp.

AWDC renewed its Memorandum of Understanding with the CEEC of the DRC.

“After the visit of DRC President, Felix Tshisekedi, in 2019, direct imports of DRC rough in Antwerp jumped from 27% of DRC’s total exported volume in 2019, to 51,5% in 2020. Renewing this MoU will allow us to continue this collaboration, including capacity building in the DRC, and facilitating sales of the country’s rough diamonds via Antwerp,” AWDC President Chaim Pluczenik commented, during a closing dinner attended by Antwerp Governor, Cathy Berx and Alderman for diamonds, Peter Wouters.



