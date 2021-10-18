Diamcor diamonds fetch an average price of $192.07/ct

Diamcor Mining sold 2,516.91 carats of rough diamonds from its Krone Endora at Venetia Project in South Africa, generating gross revenues of more than $483 000.

It said the diamonds sold resulted in an average price of $192.07 per carat.

The diamonds sold were recovered from the processing of quarry material through the company’s recently upgraded processing facilities.

Diamcor is targeting two additional tender and sales during the quarter in conjunction with its long-standing associate, Koin International, at their new tender facilities in Dubai.

“We are very pleased with the results of this tender and sale in just the first two weeks of this quarter,” said Diamcor chief executive Dean Taylor.

“In addition to these excellent results and positive start to the quarter, the recently completed phase one upgrades are continuing to demonstrate their potential for even further increases in processing volumes over the coming weeks”.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





