JUNWEX Moscow will be held at the end of October

Image credit: JUNWEX Moscow

Three pavilions (Nos. 55, 57, and 33) of VDNH – the Exhibition of National Economy Achievements permanently based in Moscow - will become the platform for the largest Russian jewelry industry forum, JUNWEX Moscow to be held from October 26 to October 27, 2021.About four hundred participating companies will present a wide variety of precious products of domestic and foreign brands at this exhibition.The exhibitors are companies representing a full range of jewelry products: precious metals and stones, silverware, watches, souvenirs and interior decorations, equipment, and consumables for the jewelry industry (design, production, trade).Exclusive authors' works of modern jewelry art are to be presented in a special section - JUNWEX Premium.The forum program includes an international competition of young designers, which will be held jointly with the Sarah Faberge Foundation, representatives of the Degli Orefi Club of Italian Manufacturers, leading domestic and foreign jewelry brands, including Roberto Bravo.The Organizing Committee, which received a QR code confirming compliance with all the terms and conditions of Rospotrebnadzor (Russian Federal State Agency for Health and Consumer Rights), guarantees that participants and visitors will be able to work in a safe mode at the upcoming event.