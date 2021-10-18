Exclusive
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
18 october 2021
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
11 october 2021
Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world
Zulu Ghevriya, the CEO and Co-Founder of Smiling Rocks, Founder of Vedantti Jewellery and Managing Director of Prism Group has been in the diamond and jewellery industry for over 20 years. Zulu started his business, Prism Group, as a natural diamond...
04 october 2021
Work hard and you will find success
Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...
27 september 2021
GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”
Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...
20 september 2021
JUNWEX Moscow will be held at the end of October
Image credit: JUNWEX Moscow
Three pavilions (Nos. 55, 57, and 33) of VDNH – the Exhibition of National Economy Achievements permanently based in Moscow - will become the platform for the largest Russian jewelry industry forum, JUNWEX Moscow to be held from October 26 to October 27, 2021.
About four hundred participating companies will present a wide variety of precious products of domestic and foreign brands at this exhibition.
The exhibitors are companies representing a full range of jewelry products: precious metals and stones, silverware, watches, souvenirs and interior decorations, equipment, and consumables for the jewelry industry (design, production, trade).
Exclusive authors' works of modern jewelry art are to be presented in a special section - JUNWEX Premium.
The forum program includes an international competition of young designers, which will be held jointly with the Sarah Faberge Foundation, representatives of the Degli Orefi Club of Italian Manufacturers, leading domestic and foreign jewelry brands, including Roberto Bravo.
The Organizing Committee, which received a QR code confirming compliance with all the terms and conditions of Rospotrebnadzor (Russian Federal State Agency for Health and Consumer Rights), guarantees that participants and visitors will be able to work in a safe mode at the upcoming event.
Аlex Shishlo for Rough&Polished