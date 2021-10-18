Exclusive
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
18 october 2021
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
11 october 2021
Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world
Zulu Ghevriya, the CEO and Co-Founder of Smiling Rocks, Founder of Vedantti Jewellery and Managing Director of Prism Group has been in the diamond and jewellery industry for over 20 years. Zulu started his business, Prism Group, as a natural diamond...
04 october 2021
Work hard and you will find success
Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...
27 september 2021
GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”
Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...
20 september 2021
Igor Prokhorenko leaves Grib Diamonds
Soon AGD DIAMONDS Group will present a new management team of Grib Diamonds NV, according to a source close to the company's shareholders. The company itself confirmed this information to Rough&Polished adding that there is an intention to conduct an audit of the company in the near future, after which it will present a new strategy of its work.
Starting from October 1, 2021, the Group is headed by Gennady Piven, who previously held the position of the First Deputy General Director of AGD DIAMONDS JSC. Piven is well known in the industry: being a professional mining engineer and Doctor of Technical Sciences, he occupied the position of General Director - Chief Engineer of AGD DIAMONDS JSC before his appointment to the top position. Prior to joining the company, he held executive positions at PJSC Norilsk Nickel, LLC Evrazholding, and PJSC ALROSA.
AGD DIAMONDS is confident that the changes in the Group will not affect its work with counterparties and customers, who will have the opportunity to purchase the company's goods in a form convenient for them. AGD DIAMONDS works in close contact with its main lender, VTB Bank, and maintains all continuous production and operational processes aimed at meeting its guidance targets for diamond production in the format of a full-cycle mining enterprise including exploration, production, processing, and sales while maintaining the basic principles of its customer policy.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished