Igor Prokhorenko leaves Grib Diamonds

The AGD DIAMONDS Group of Companies, including its subsidiaries, continues personnel reshuffling. As Rough&Polished came to know, Igor Prokhorenko, who headed Grib Diamonds NV (a trade division of AGD DIAMONDS in Belgium and the United Arab Emirates), left the company. The company confirmed these personnel changes.

Soon AGD DIAMONDS Group will present a new management team of Grib Diamonds NV, according to a source close to the company's shareholders. The company itself confirmed this information to Rough&Polished adding that there is an intention to conduct an audit of the company in the near future, after which it will present a new strategy of its work.

Starting from October 1, 2021, the Group is headed by Gennady Piven, who previously held the position of the First Deputy General Director of AGD DIAMONDS JSC. Piven is well known in the industry: being a professional mining engineer and Doctor of Technical Sciences, he occupied the position of General Director - Chief Engineer of AGD DIAMONDS JSC before his appointment to the top position. Prior to joining the company, he held executive positions at PJSC Norilsk Nickel, LLC Evrazholding, and PJSC ALROSA.

AGD DIAMONDS is confident that the changes in the Group will not affect its work with counterparties and customers, who will have the opportunity to purchase the company's goods in a form convenient for them. AGD DIAMONDS works in close contact with its main lender, VTB Bank, and maintains all continuous production and operational processes aimed at meeting its guidance targets for diamond production in the format of a full-cycle mining enterprise including exploration, production, processing, and sales while maintaining the basic principles of its customer policy.



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished





