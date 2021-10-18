Exclusive
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
18 october 2021
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
11 october 2021
Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world
Zulu Ghevriya, the CEO and Co-Founder of Smiling Rocks, Founder of Vedantti Jewellery and Managing Director of Prism Group has been in the diamond and jewellery industry for over 20 years. Zulu started his business, Prism Group, as a natural diamond...
04 october 2021
Work hard and you will find success
Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...
27 september 2021
GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”
Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...
20 september 2021
Lucapa improves core-earnings guidance as diamond industry recovers
The company had previously expected an EBITDA of between to A$17 million and A$ 21 million this year.
Company managing director Stephen Wetherall said they set ambitious 2021 operational and financial targets for both mining operations as the diamond industry began to emerge from the pandemic.
“With nine months now behind us, we are extremely pleased to provide revised full-year guidance that sees an uplift of approximately 45% in our EBITDA guidance to A$26 – 28 million,” he said recently.
“The forecast record financial performance at Lulo this year, is expected to accelerate returns to Lulo shareholders and the capital loan repayments to Lucapa, which in turn we expect to utilise in reducing the corporate debt levels.”
Lucapa is now expecting diamond production of 35,000 to 37,200 carats compared to between 40,400 and 42,600 carats as previously guided.
The reduction in guidance is primarily due to a revision to the Lulo mining plan and the decision to source a higher proportion of gravels from lower grade, higher-value Lulo mining blocks (such as Mining Block 46), as well as Mothae experiencing delays in its expansion ramp up.
The forecast lower carats have been offset by the higher achieved and forecast diamond prices, it said.
A weighted average rough diamond price of between $1,242 and $1,312 per carat is expected this year compared to the previous $957 to $1,034 per carat.
The increase in guidance is mainly due to the prevailing strong market demand, rough supply constraints following the pandemic as well as large and fancy pink diamond recoveries resultant from the revision of the Lulo mine plan.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished