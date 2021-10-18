De Beers lifts Q3 diamond output to 9.2Mct

Today News

De Beers’ rough diamond production increased by 28% to 9.2 million in the third quarter of the year compared to 7.2 million carats, a year earlier.

The increase was mainly due to improved output at the Jwaneng and Venetia mines, in Botswana and it also reflects planned higher production in response to the ongoing consumer demand recovery led by the key US and China markets.

Anglo American said production guidance for De Beers was tightened to about 32 million carats compared to the previous 32 million to 33 million carats due to continuing operational challenges, subject to the extent of any further Covid-19 related disruptions.

De Beers’ rough diamond sales totalled 7.8 million carats from two sights, compared with 6.6 million carats from three sights, a year earlier and 7.3 million carats from two sights in the second quarter of 2021.

“Demand for rough diamonds continued to be robust, with positive midstream sentiment reflecting strong demand for polished diamond jewellery, particularly in the key markets of the US and China,” said Anglo.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





