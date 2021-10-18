Exclusive
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
18 october 2021
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
11 october 2021
Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world
Zulu Ghevriya, the CEO and Co-Founder of Smiling Rocks, Founder of Vedantti Jewellery and Managing Director of Prism Group has been in the diamond and jewellery industry for over 20 years. Zulu started his business, Prism Group, as a natural diamond...
04 october 2021
Work hard and you will find success
Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...
27 september 2021
GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”
Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...
20 september 2021
Asian Eco Technology is the new ‘LGD kid’ on the block
This project has been initiated by AET because continual discoveries are being made of greater uses for diamonds in industrial applications. Diamonds could herald future electronics with powerful new properties that will enable next-generation military, aerospace and telecommunications applications. Besides, the Lab-grown diamond is chemically, physically and optically identical to a mined diamond. Hence without the need for mining, lab-grown diamonds is a sustainable source of this important material.
Global lab-grown diamond production reached 6-7 mn cts produced in 2020 alone, with up to 60% of it manufactured in China. However, it is still a very small market segment as compared to diamond mining, which peaked at 152 mn carats in 2017 and currently stands at around 111 mn cts.
Ms. Samantha Hua, Deputy CEO and Executive Director of Metech, said: "The establishment of our specialised and high-tech production facility for lab-grown diamonds in Singapore is a pivotal part of our business strategy. Sustainability is a core focus for Singapore's future development, and we believe that the sustainability features of lab-grown diamonds and its increasing applications are aligned with the growth trends of the future. Building on our current momentum, we look forward to expand our production capabilities in Singapore and grow our business presence globally."
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished