The first example of Patek Philippe’s Ref. 2523 to come to auction for the very first time

Image credit: Christie's

Christie’s Geneva announced that for the very first time the first example of “L’Heure d’Or” Patek Philippe’s Ref. 2523 to come to auction on 8 November.Property of a gentleman, this extremely fine Patek Philippe is the first example of a 18k gold two crown world-time wristwatch and first time seen waved guilloché gold centre.Estimate: CHF 1,000,000 to 3,000,000.Reinforcing its importance is the fact that it was made in extremely small numbers, a total of only 26 examples were made in either yellow or pink gold and one example in white gold.Rémi Guillemin, Head of Watches Christie’s Geneva, says: “With this stunning first example of the Patek Philippe Ref. 2523, we undoubtedly offer one of the most significant, rare and important pieces beside another highlight a Rolex Deepsea which we already announced.”