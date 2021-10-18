Fancy colour diamonds are top performers at Sotheby’s Hong Kong Sale

Image credit: Sotheby's

At the 2021 Magnificent Jewels Autumn Sales by Sotheby’s Hong Kong, jewellery pieces studded with fancy colour diamonds were the top performers. The sales garnered around $50 mn led by a fancy vivid blue and pink diamond ring, which sold for around $4.5 mn, and a fancy intense green and white diamond ring, which sold for about $3.05 mn. Loose white diamonds of 20.88 and 30.88 cts also topped the list.Jadeite, white diamonds and other coloured gems also moved fast at the October auction. Sotheby’s sold the ‘Fortunate Longevity’, an imperial green colour carved jadeite pendant, for around $2.82 mn; a jadeite bead, diamond and ruby necklace, for around $2.58 mn; and a jadeite bangle, for around $2.04 mn.Sapphires, rubies and emeralds and also signed pieces by jewellery houses, including Cartier, Harry Winston and Van Cleef & Arpels were also star performers at the auction, which saw 40 per cent buyers online.Bidding is now open on Magnificent Jewels Part II until October 28, which is an online-only auction catering to digitally-driven collectors.