Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
18 october 2021
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
11 october 2021
Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world
Zulu Ghevriya, the CEO and Co-Founder of Smiling Rocks, Founder of Vedantti Jewellery and Managing Director of Prism Group has been in the diamond and jewellery industry for over 20 years. Zulu started his business, Prism Group, as a natural diamond...
04 october 2021
Work hard and you will find success
Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...
27 september 2021
GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”
Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...
20 september 2021
Fancy colour diamonds are top performers at Sotheby’s Hong Kong Sale
Image credit: Sotheby's
At the 2021 Magnificent Jewels Autumn Sales by Sotheby’s Hong Kong, jewellery pieces studded with fancy colour diamonds were the top performers. The sales garnered around $50 mn led by a fancy vivid blue and pink diamond ring, which sold for around $4.5 mn, and a fancy intense green and white diamond ring, which sold for about $3.05 mn. Loose white diamonds of 20.88 and 30.88 cts also topped the list.
Jadeite, white diamonds and other coloured gems also moved fast at the October auction. Sotheby’s sold the ‘Fortunate Longevity’, an imperial green colour carved jadeite pendant, for around $2.82 mn; a jadeite bead, diamond and ruby necklace, for around $2.58 mn; and a jadeite bangle, for around $2.04 mn.
Sapphires, rubies and emeralds and also signed pieces by jewellery houses, including Cartier, Harry Winston and Van Cleef & Arpels were also star performers at the auction, which saw 40 per cent buyers online.
Bidding is now open on Magnificent Jewels Part II until October 28, which is an online-only auction catering to digitally-driven collectors.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished