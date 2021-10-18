Exclusive
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
18 october 2021
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
11 october 2021
Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world
Zulu Ghevriya, the CEO and Co-Founder of Smiling Rocks, Founder of Vedantti Jewellery and Managing Director of Prism Group has been in the diamond and jewellery industry for over 20 years. Zulu started his business, Prism Group, as a natural diamond...
04 october 2021
Work hard and you will find success
Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...
27 september 2021
GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”
Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...
20 september 2021
Catoca says no hard metals in tailings leak that turned DRC river red
Reuters quoted Catoca as saying in a statement that the leak only contained rocks and clay from a tailings basin, which altered the oxygen levels in a tributary of the Congo river.
The DRC government had claimed that there was a toxic spill that killed 12 people and made thousands of others ill.
It also said that it would demand compensation from Catoca for the incident.
"Samples taken from wide-ranging sources by independent laboratories confirm that at no point have there been any heavy metals present in river water flowing from the tailings basin," said Catoca.
"By September, the oxygen levels were returning to normal."
The diamond miner said it sealed the pipe rupture with three new dykes by the end of July.
Test results of samples taken by researchers at the University of Kinshasa in Congo's capital are yet to be published.
The DRC government has since banned communities along the Tshikapa river from fishing or drinking from it, which affected more than 950 000 people.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished