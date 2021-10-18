Exclusive
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
18 october 2021
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
11 october 2021
Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world
Zulu Ghevriya, the CEO and Co-Founder of Smiling Rocks, Founder of Vedantti Jewellery and Managing Director of Prism Group has been in the diamond and jewellery industry for over 20 years. Zulu started his business, Prism Group, as a natural diamond...
04 october 2021
Work hard and you will find success
Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...
27 september 2021
GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”
Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...
20 september 2021
AWDC imports-exports data for April
Rough imports in January-September 2021 rose by 39,11% to 69 492 358,97 carats (against 49 956 532,87 carats in January-September 2020), and in terms of value they rose by 77,45% to $7 790 536 445 (against $$4 390 178 657 in 2020).
In September 2021 exports of rough diamonds by Antwerp decreased by 12,08% reaching 10 800 049,77 carats (against 12 284 308,16 carats in September 2020) and by -2,25% in value reaching $1 057 595 001 (against $1 081 892 710 in 2020).
Rough exports in January-September 2021 rose by 66,66% to 79 139 136,15 carats (against 47 484 708,91 carats in January-September 2020), and in terms of value they rose by 104,04% to $8 231 866 408 (against $4 034 361 814 in 2020).
Polished exports in September 2021 amounted to 518 543,00 carats against 364 459,84 carats in September 2020 (42,28%) worth $838 565 435 against $556 954 585 in 2020 (6,37%).
In January-September 2021 polished diamond imports totaled 3 911 304,12 carats against 2 391 140,61 carats in January-September 2020 (63,57%) worth $5 598 985 283 against $3 986 605 717 in 2020 (40,44%).
Polished exports in September 2021 jumped decreased by 2,44% to 306 603,00 carats against 314 272,37 carats in September 2020, and in terms of value they rose by 31,92% to $691 514 013 against $524 178 386 in 2020.
In January-September 2021 polished diamond exports totaled 2 661 494,78 carats against 1 868 802,47 carats in January-September 2020 (плюс 42,42%) worth $5 452 983 988 against $3 937 718 191 in 2020 (38,48%).
Аlex Shishlo for Rough&Polished