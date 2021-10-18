AWDC imports-exports data for April

According to the data released by the AWDC, imports of rough diamonds by Antwerp decreased by 15,67% in September 2021 reaching 6 638 334,72 carats (against 7 872 040,21 carats in September 2020) and rose by 0,12% in value reaching $838 565 435 (against $837 579 426 in 2020).

Rough imports in January-September 2021 rose by 39,11% to 69 492 358,97 carats (against 49 956 532,87 carats in January-September 2020), and in terms of value they rose by 77,45% to $7 790 536 445 (against $$4 390 178 657 in 2020).

In September 2021 exports of rough diamonds by Antwerp decreased by 12,08% reaching 10 800 049,77 carats (against 12 284 308,16 carats in September 2020) and by -2,25% in value reaching $1 057 595 001 (against $1 081 892 710 in 2020).

Rough exports in January-September 2021 rose by 66,66% to 79 139 136,15 carats (against 47 484 708,91 carats in January-September 2020), and in terms of value they rose by 104,04% to $8 231 866 408 (against $4 034 361 814 in 2020).

Polished exports in September 2021 amounted to 518 543,00 carats against 364 459,84 carats in September 2020 (42,28%) worth $838 565 435 against $556 954 585 in 2020 (6,37%).

In January-September 2021 polished diamond imports totaled 3 911 304,12 carats against 2 391 140,61 carats in January-September 2020 (63,57%) worth $5 598 985 283 against $3 986 605 717 in 2020 (40,44%).

Polished exports in September 2021 jumped decreased by 2,44% to 306 603,00 carats against 314 272,37 carats in September 2020, and in terms of value they rose by 31,92% to $691 514 013 against $524 178 386 in 2020.

In January-September 2021 polished diamond exports totaled 2 661 494,78 carats against 1 868 802,47 carats in January-September 2020 (плюс 42,42%) worth $5 452 983 988 against $3 937 718 191 in 2020 (38,48%).



Аlex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



