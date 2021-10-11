Romania mulls investment in Angola’s diamond sector

Romania is planning to invest in diamond exploration projects in Angola’s Nharêa Municipality, central Bié Province, according to the local media.

Romanian ambassador to Angola, Florim Tudorie was quoted by Angop as saying that businesspeople from the South-eastern European country embraced the initiative to invest in the exploration of diamonds and other strategic minerals.

He said the investors are expected to pump in between $3 million and $50 million.

Tudorie said apart from diamonds his country also intends to invest in other areas, particularly agriculture and renewable energy.

"Romania has a large corn production capacity and is on the list of the main wheat exporters in the European Union, with a very advanced technological capacity for transformation, an experience that can be passed on to local producers," he said.

The governor of Bié, Pereira Alfredo said they are open to foreign investment.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





