Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
Yesterday
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
11 october 2021
Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world
Zulu Ghevriya, the CEO and Co-Founder of Smiling Rocks, Founder of Vedantti Jewellery and Managing Director of Prism Group has been in the diamond and jewellery industry for over 20 years. Zulu started his business, Prism Group, as a natural diamond...
04 october 2021
Work hard and you will find success
Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...
27 september 2021
GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”
Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...
20 september 2021
Romania mulls investment in Angola’s diamond sector
Romanian ambassador to Angola, Florim Tudorie was quoted by Angop as saying that businesspeople from the South-eastern European country embraced the initiative to invest in the exploration of diamonds and other strategic minerals.
He said the investors are expected to pump in between $3 million and $50 million.
Tudorie said apart from diamonds his country also intends to invest in other areas, particularly agriculture and renewable energy.
"Romania has a large corn production capacity and is on the list of the main wheat exporters in the European Union, with a very advanced technological capacity for transformation, an experience that can be passed on to local producers," he said.
The governor of Bié, Pereira Alfredo said they are open to foreign investment.
