Exclusive

Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa

Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...

Yesterday

The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way

Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...

11 october 2021

Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world

Zulu Ghevriya, the CEO and Co-Founder of Smiling Rocks, Founder of Vedantti Jewellery and Managing Director of Prism Group has been in the diamond and jewellery industry for over 20 years. Zulu started his business, Prism Group, as a natural diamond...

04 october 2021

Work hard and you will find success

Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...

27 september 2021

GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”

Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...

20 september 2021

Romania mulls investment in Angola’s diamond sector

Today
News
Romania is planning to invest in diamond exploration projects in Angola’s Nharêa Municipality, central Bié Province, according to the local media.
Romanian ambassador to Angola, Florim Tudorie was quoted by Angop as saying that businesspeople from the South-eastern European country embraced the initiative to invest in the exploration of diamonds and other strategic minerals.
He said the investors are expected to pump in between $3 million and $50 million.
Tudorie said apart from diamonds his country also intends to invest in other areas, particularly agriculture and renewable energy.
"Romania has a large corn production capacity and is on the list of the main wheat exporters in the European Union, with a very advanced technological capacity for transformation, an experience that can be passed on to local producers," he said.
The governor of Bié, Pereira Alfredo said they are open to foreign investment.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished


Print version