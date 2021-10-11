Exclusive
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
Yesterday
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
11 october 2021
Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world
Zulu Ghevriya, the CEO and Co-Founder of Smiling Rocks, Founder of Vedantti Jewellery and Managing Director of Prism Group has been in the diamond and jewellery industry for over 20 years. Zulu started his business, Prism Group, as a natural diamond...
04 october 2021
Work hard and you will find success
Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...
27 september 2021
GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”
Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...
20 september 2021
Rio Tinto welcomes Joint Standing Committee’s report on Northern Australia
Jakob Stausholm, Rio Tinto Chief Executive said “We have been working hard to rebuild trust and meaningful relationships with the PKKP people and other Traditional Owners. Rio Tinto is committed to listening, learning and showing greater care, and this remains a top priority. We know this will take time and there will be challenges ahead, but we are focused on improving our engagement with Indigenous Peoples and our host communities to better understand their priorities and concerns, minimise our impacts, and responsibly manage Indigenous cultural heritage in and around our operations.”
Following Rio Tinto’s Board Review of Cultural Heritage Management in August 2020, the company has introduced several changes to ensure heritage sites of exceptional significance, like the Juukan Gorge rock shelters, are protected and preserved. Rio Tinto has also worked to address the recommendations made in the Committee’s interim report in December 2020 that weren’t addressed in the Board’s recommendations.
A comprehensive summary of the actions taken to strengthen heritage protection, restore trust with Traditional Owners, and drive cultural change within the business was outlined in last month’s Communities and Social Performance (CSP) Commitment Disclosure Interim Report.
In Australia, all frontline Rio Tinto staff is undertaking cultural awareness training, with face-to-face training or e-learning with Indigenous Australians.
Rio Tinto Chief Executive-Australia, Kellie Parker said “Our determination not to repeat the events leading up to the destruction of the Juukan Gorge rock shelters is ingrained in everything we do. We will continue to work in close consultation with Traditional Owners to better understand and protect their cultural heritage and ensure future mining activity is done in the right way, to create meaningful social and economic benefits. We thank the PKKP people and Traditional Owners everywhere for their engagement as we continue this vital work.”
Aruna Gaitonde. Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished