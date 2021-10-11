Rio Tinto welcomes Joint Standing Committee’s report on Northern Australia

Today News

Following its inquiry into the destruction of rock shelters at Juukan Gorge on the land of the Puutu Kunti Kurrama and Pinikura people (PKKP) in the Pilbara region of Western Australia, Rio Tinto welcomes the final report of the Joint Standing Committee on Northern Australia.

Jakob Stausholm, Rio Tinto Chief Executive said “We have been working hard to rebuild trust and meaningful relationships with the PKKP people and other Traditional Owners. Rio Tinto is committed to listening, learning and showing greater care, and this remains a top priority. We know this will take time and there will be challenges ahead, but we are focused on improving our engagement with Indigenous Peoples and our host communities to better understand their priorities and concerns, minimise our impacts, and responsibly manage Indigenous cultural heritage in and around our operations.”

Following Rio Tinto’s Board Review of Cultural Heritage Management in August 2020, the company has introduced several changes to ensure heritage sites of exceptional significance, like the Juukan Gorge rock shelters, are protected and preserved. Rio Tinto has also worked to address the recommendations made in the Committee’s interim report in December 2020 that weren’t addressed in the Board’s recommendations.

A comprehensive summary of the actions taken to strengthen heritage protection, restore trust with Traditional Owners, and drive cultural change within the business was outlined in last month’s Communities and Social Performance (CSP) Commitment Disclosure Interim Report.

In Australia, all frontline Rio Tinto staff is undertaking cultural awareness training, with face-to-face training or e-learning with Indigenous Australians.

Rio Tinto Chief Executive-Australia, Kellie Parker said “Our determination not to repeat the events leading up to the destruction of the Juukan Gorge rock shelters is ingrained in everything we do. We will continue to work in close consultation with Traditional Owners to better understand and protect their cultural heritage and ensure future mining activity is done in the right way, to create meaningful social and economic benefits. We thank the PKKP people and Traditional Owners everywhere for their engagement as we continue this vital work.”



Aruna Gaitonde. Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished





