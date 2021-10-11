DDE sold the most expensive rough stone on its tender floor

Today News

DMCC – the world’s flagship free zone and government of Dubai authority on commodities trade and enterprise – announced that an exceptional 100+ carat rough diamond was successfully sold for USD 5.218 million (USD 44,004 per carat) in a record tender hosted at the Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE).

The 118.58 carat type IIa stone was viewed by top diamond trading companies from India, Israel and Europe at a tender hosted by Trans Atlantic Gems Sales (TAGS), a world leading rough diamond tender and auction house.

Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, DMCC, said: “With the trade gap between Antwerp and Dubai now less than a billion dollars, our position as a transparent and highly-regulated market has made us the go-to for legitimate traders who are seeking a fair price for their diamonds, particularly those based in Africa which is within just a short flight."

The recent memorandum of understanding signed between the Dubai Diamond Exchange and the Israel Diamond Exchange, is set to further boost regional trade and support the growth of the global diamond industry.

The Dubai Diamond Exchange is the largest diamond tender facility in the world and home to over 1,000 diamond companies.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



