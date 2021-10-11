Exclusive
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
Today
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
11 october 2021
Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world
Zulu Ghevriya, the CEO and Co-Founder of Smiling Rocks, Founder of Vedantti Jewellery and Managing Director of Prism Group has been in the diamond and jewellery industry for over 20 years. Zulu started his business, Prism Group, as a natural diamond...
04 october 2021
Work hard and you will find success
Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...
27 september 2021
GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”
Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...
20 september 2021
China's diamond import sustains growth momentum in Q3 of 2021
According to the data from Shanghai Diamond Exchange (SDE), the diamond transaction in the SDE from January through September 2021 reached $5.72 bn, representing an 81.2% increase over the same period of 2019, and approaching the all-time high of $5.78 bn in the whole year of 2018. The diamond transaction value records the total rough and polished shipments in and out of the SDE and reflects how active the trading activities are.
The SDE is the only portal in China to import polished diamonds under the favourable tax policy of 0% tariff and 4% Value Added Tax (VAT). Net import of polished diamonds through the SDE from January thru September, which reflects the value of polished diamonds imported for consumption in China, reached $2.32 bn, up 59.3% year on year of 2019. This figure has well exceeded the whole year amount of 2019 and 2020 (respectively $1.85 bn and $1.42 bn). With the current growth momentum, the annual net polished import in 2021 is projected to approach $3 bn to set a new record high since the SDE was founded in 2000, exceeding the existing milestone of $2.74 bn in 2018.
Net polished import in September reached $239.9 mn, up 14.6% year on year of 2020 and up 83.1% of 2019. Import of rough diamonds under normal trade category from January thru September reached $49.96 mn, posting an increase of 123.7% compared to the same period in 2019.
The growth of diamond imports reflected the pace of rapid recovery of China’s jewellery market. From January thru August 2021, China’s jewellery retail of the key sampling jewellers registered a 45% increase year on year over 2020, which ranked top among all the retail categories in terms of growth rate, according to the data by the National Bureau of Statistics of China.
“The Mid-Autumn Festival and National Day Golden Week holidays are traditional sales seasons. Meanwhile, due to the impact of the pandemic on international travel, a large part of overseas jewellery consumption by Chinese tourists has shifted back to the domestic market. Furthermore, the Chinese government has been strengthening its anti-smuggling and anti-money laundering efforts this year, which has played a positive role in promoting the entry of diamonds into the Chinese market through the legal import channel of SDE. I believe this year's diamond imports through the Shanghai Diamond Exchange are more reflective of the actual demand in the Chinese diamond market,” concluded Lin Qiang, Vice Chairman of the World Federation of Diamond Bourses (WFDB) and President of the SDE.
According to statistics from the Gems & Jewelry Trade Association of China (GAC), diamond jewellery retail accounts for approximately 13% of China's $92.74 bn jewellery retail market.The overall recovery of the jewellery market in 2021 has driven the development of the diamond market, however, the wedding market, the backbone of diamond consumption, still needs further recovery.
In the first half of 2021, 4.166 million couples registered marriage in China, posting an increase of 287,000 couples compared to the same period in 2020, but a decrease of 814,000 couples year on year of 2019. It is believed that with the gradual improvement of the epidemic, the wedding market will usher in a round of growth in the future.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished