Angola to convene first international diamond conference

Angola’s mineral resources ministry will convene its first international diamond conference from November 25 to 27 in Saurimo, the capital of the Lunda Sul province.

The ministry said the conference will be graced by mining ministers from the main African diamond-producing countries, leaders of diamond companies as well as local and international experts in the industry.

The conference, which will be inaugurated by President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenҫo, is set to examine issues about geological mining research, diamond exploration (from semi-industrial to primary and secondary deposits), current status and prospects for cutting and polishing in Angola.

Mineral resources minister Diamantino Pedro Azevedo said the international conference provides an opportunity for different operators to do business with companies and agents in the Angolan industry.

The conference will be convened at the premises of the Saurimo Diamond Development Hub, which was inaugurated by President Lourenҫo, marking a historic moment in Angola's efforts to attract more significant investments and strengthen the role of mineral resources in the country's development.

The diamond development hub is committed to increasing its cutting and polishing capacity from 2% to 20%, adding value to the diamond value chain in Angola, said Azevedo.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





