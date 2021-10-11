Exclusive
Part 1: KPCSC gives insight into illegal diamond mining, trading in Africa
Although the diamond watchdog Kimberley Process (KP) prides itself for significantly reducing the flow of conflict goods since its establishment in 2003, the Kimberley Process Civil Society Coalition (KPCSC) alleged that illegal diamond...
Today
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
11 october 2021
Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world
Zulu Ghevriya, the CEO and Co-Founder of Smiling Rocks, Founder of Vedantti Jewellery and Managing Director of Prism Group has been in the diamond and jewellery industry for over 20 years. Zulu started his business, Prism Group, as a natural diamond...
04 october 2021
Work hard and you will find success
Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...
27 september 2021
GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”
Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...
20 september 2021
Angola to convene first international diamond conference
The ministry said the conference will be graced by mining ministers from the main African diamond-producing countries, leaders of diamond companies as well as local and international experts in the industry.
The conference, which will be inaugurated by President João Manuel Gonçalves Lourenҫo, is set to examine issues about geological mining research, diamond exploration (from semi-industrial to primary and secondary deposits), current status and prospects for cutting and polishing in Angola.
Mineral resources minister Diamantino Pedro Azevedo said the international conference provides an opportunity for different operators to do business with companies and agents in the Angolan industry.
The conference will be convened at the premises of the Saurimo Diamond Development Hub, which was inaugurated by President Lourenҫo, marking a historic moment in Angola's efforts to attract more significant investments and strengthen the role of mineral resources in the country's development.
The diamond development hub is committed to increasing its cutting and polishing capacity from 2% to 20%, adding value to the diamond value chain in Angola, said Azevedo.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished