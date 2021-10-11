Exclusive
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
11 october 2021
Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world
Zulu Ghevriya, the CEO and Co-Founder of Smiling Rocks, Founder of Vedantti Jewellery and Managing Director of Prism Group has been in the diamond and jewellery industry for over 20 years. Zulu started his business, Prism Group, as a natural diamond...
04 october 2021
Work hard and you will find success
Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...
27 september 2021
GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”
Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...
20 september 2021
Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal
Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...
13 september 2021
In the third quarter of this year, ALROSA produced 8.8 million carats of rough and raised $ 938 million for diamond products sold
The higher diamond output going up by 26% qoq was driven by seasonal growth in gravels processing from Almazy Anabara, increased processing of ore at the Udachny Division, and planned rise in output at the Nyurbinskaya diamond pipe.
Q3 diamond grade was seasonally down 20% qoq to 0.76 cpt on increased production at alluvials. 9M grade went up 3% to 0.95 cpt as a result of a drop in the share of gravel processing at Almazy Anabara and increased processing of ore from the Udachny mine.
Q3 diamond sales reached 9.2 m ct, incl. 0.7 m ct of diamonds purchased as part of Gokhran auctions in Q2 and Q3 2021, a decline of 20% qoq (+83% yoy) mainly due to the lack of rough diamond inventories available for sale and the high base effect of Q2 (Q2 sales totalled 11.4 m ct, incl. 4.5 m ct from inventories). Sales of gem-quality diamonds amounted to 6.5 m ct (-13% qoq). 9M sales were up 1.4x to 36.1 m ct, incl. 0.9 m ct purchased as part of Gokhran auctions and 12.9 m ct from inventories. Sales of gem-quality and industrial diamonds amounted to 23.7 m ct (+2.1x) and 12.4 m ct (+3.5x), respectively.
Diamond inventories as at the end of Q3 increased by 0.2 m ct qoq to 8.6 m ct. Ore and gravels inventories saw a seasonal decline to 11.0 mt (-24% qoq and ‑19% yoy).
Average realised price for gem-quality diamonds in Q3 declined by 6% qoq to $136/ct due to changes in the sales mix on the back of increased supplies from assets with lower prices. The 2% yoy growth amid a 22% yoy uptick in the price index was driven by the normalisation of sales volumes and changes in the sales mix.
Q3 average price index gained 10% qoq (+22% yoy), +25% YTD and +12% to early 2020 level, reaching Q2 2018 level.
Diamond (rough and polished) sales in Q3 reached $938 m (-20% qoq and +59% yoy), incl. $904 m from rough and $34 m from polished diamond sales. 9M sales delivered a 2.1x growth to $3,274 m, incl. $3,133 m from rough and $141 m from polished diamond sales.
ALROSA said in its market update that jewelry demand is strong in all the key markets. At the same time, rough diamonds stocks at miners are at minimal levels as supply structurally dropped. The company sees limited risk of any meaningful supply response globally.
Demand for rough diamonds remains strong. Supply shortages will continue to be offset by a recovery in rough diamond prices. The rough diamond price index has returned to the 2018 levels, with polished diamond prices surpassing the 2018 average. ALROSA maintains its policy of satisfying only requests backed by the real demand to ensure the sustainability of the whole diamond pipeline.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished