Seligdar announces operating results for the first nine months of 2021

Today News

Gold production by the holding companies for the reporting period amounted to 5,420 kg. This indicator includes placer gold, the production of which was not taken into account in the figures for 9 months of 2020. The production of ore gold amounted to 5,124 kg, 0.4% higher than a year earlier.

The volume of gold sales by Seligdar holding companies amounted to 4,681 kg in January-September 2021, at the level of the same period last year.

The revenue from the sale of gold for 9 months of 2021 amounted to 19.9 billion rubles, 4% more than a year earlier. The average selling price of gold increased by 3%.

The total revenue from the sale of gold, tin, tungsten and copper concentrates by the holding companies increased by 13%, to 23.7 billion rubles.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



