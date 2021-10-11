Exclusive
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
11 october 2021
Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world
Zulu Ghevriya, the CEO and Co-Founder of Smiling Rocks, Founder of Vedantti Jewellery and Managing Director of Prism Group has been in the diamond and jewellery industry for over 20 years. Zulu started his business, Prism Group, as a natural diamond...
04 october 2021
Work hard and you will find success
Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...
27 september 2021
GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”
Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...
20 september 2021
Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal
Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...
13 september 2021
Ultra rare Australian «diamond within a diamond» to be studied
The near-colourless 0.844 carat diamond is one of a very rare group of diamonds dubbed «Matryoshka» diamonds after the popular Russian nesting dolls. The smaller diamond is contained within in a cavity inside the larger diamond and can roll about freely inside, ibdh.com.au reports.
The diamonds both exhibit a rare purple hue under ultraviolet light.
Thought to have formed up to 1400 million years ago and some 200 kms below the surface of the earth the stone has been brought to the surface by volcanic activity.
There are two main theories on how the unusual diamond crystal combination was formed.
One theory is that a layer of porous diamond crystal was formed inside the diamond due to ultra-fast growth, but then high temperatures and pressures subsequently dissolved the porous layer allowing a smaller and harder core to be liberated and move freely inside the harder outer.
Moreover the smaller captured diamond could be millions of years older than the larger outer diamond.
In any case, this «double diamond» is a remarkable creation of nature, made even rarer by its purple glow under UV light. Such ultra rare and unusual diamond specimens are highly sought after by collectors world wide.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished