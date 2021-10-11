PGMs producer Tharisa achieves highest quarterly output ever

JSE- and LSE-listed Tharisa’s platinum group metals (PGMs) output at its mine, in South Africa’s North West, rose to 43 700 oz of platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, osmium and gold (6E) in the quarter ended September 30 compared with the 39 000 oz of 6E produced in the June quarter.

It said output was also stronger than the 40 500 oz of 6E produced a year earlier making it the company’s highest production ever in a quarter.

PGM production for the financial year ended September 30 jumped to 157 800 oz of 6E compared with the 142 100 oz of 6E produced in the 2020 financial year.

"This performance follows several strategic initiatives to optimise the operation,” said company chief executive Phoevos Pouroulis.

“These have built a sustainable platform for Tharisa to deliver further significant growth over the long life of our open-pit operations."

Tharisa is expected to produce between 165 000 oz and 175 000 oz of 6E PGMs and between 1.75-million and 1.85-million tonnes of chrome concentrate in the 2022 financial year.

"With the 2022 full-year production guidance provided for the Tharisa mine, we see further growth particularly from the investment made in the Vulcan plant, which is in the cold commissioning phase and will produce chrome concentrates before the end of 2021,” said Pouroulis.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





