The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
11 october 2021
Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world
Zulu Ghevriya, the CEO and Co-Founder of Smiling Rocks, Founder of Vedantti Jewellery and Managing Director of Prism Group has been in the diamond and jewellery industry for over 20 years. Zulu started his business, Prism Group, as a natural diamond...
04 october 2021
Work hard and you will find success
Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...
27 september 2021
GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”
Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...
20 september 2021
Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal
Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...
13 september 2021
PGMs producer Tharisa achieves highest quarterly output ever
It said output was also stronger than the 40 500 oz of 6E produced a year earlier making it the company’s highest production ever in a quarter.
PGM production for the financial year ended September 30 jumped to 157 800 oz of 6E compared with the 142 100 oz of 6E produced in the 2020 financial year.
"This performance follows several strategic initiatives to optimise the operation,” said company chief executive Phoevos Pouroulis.
“These have built a sustainable platform for Tharisa to deliver further significant growth over the long life of our open-pit operations."
Tharisa is expected to produce between 165 000 oz and 175 000 oz of 6E PGMs and between 1.75-million and 1.85-million tonnes of chrome concentrate in the 2022 financial year.
"With the 2022 full-year production guidance provided for the Tharisa mine, we see further growth particularly from the investment made in the Vulcan plant, which is in the cold commissioning phase and will produce chrome concentrates before the end of 2021,” said Pouroulis.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished