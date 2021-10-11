Diamcor to tender more than 2500 ct of rough diamonds

Diamcor Mining has recovered 2,521.17 carats of rough diamonds from its Krone Endora at Venetia Project in South Africa following the recent completion of phase one upgrades.

It said these would be put up for sale at the company’s first tender of its current quarter ending December 31, 2021.

Diamcor said the total carats delivered for this initial tender are in line with the company expectations.

Further refinements, as well as efforts on a larger phase two upgrade, will continue throughout the quarter.

“The company remains confident the full potential of these upgrades will be realised and operating costs on a per tonne basis will continue to improve due to reductions in plant consumables and increases in operational efficiencies at the project,” it said.

“The company expects to complete two additional tenders prior to the end of the current quarter and provide updates on the results in due course over the coming weeks.”



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





