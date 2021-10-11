Exclusive
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
11 october 2021
Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world
Zulu Ghevriya, the CEO and Co-Founder of Smiling Rocks, Founder of Vedantti Jewellery and Managing Director of Prism Group has been in the diamond and jewellery industry for over 20 years. Zulu started his business, Prism Group, as a natural diamond...
04 october 2021
Work hard and you will find success
Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...
27 september 2021
GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”
Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...
20 september 2021
Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal
Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...
13 september 2021
Lab grown diamonds market expected to reach $49.9 billion by 2030
The lab grown diamonds market was significantly impacted during the initial phase of the pandemic, however, the market has started rebounding toward the end of 2020.
The global lab grown diamonds market is segmented on the basis of manufacturing method, size, nature, application, and region. By manufacturing method, the global market is bifurcated into HPHT and CVD. By size it is segmented into below 2 carat, 2–4 carat, and above 4 carat. By nature, it is bifurcated into colorless and colored. On the basis of application, it is studied across fashion and industrial. The global lab grown diamonds market is also studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished