The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way

Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...

11 october 2021

Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world

Zulu Ghevriya, the CEO and Co-Founder of Smiling Rocks, Founder of Vedantti Jewellery and Managing Director of Prism Group has been in the diamond and jewellery industry for over 20 years. Zulu started his business, Prism Group, as a natural diamond...

04 october 2021

Work hard and you will find success

Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...

27 september 2021

GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”

Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...

20 september 2021

Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal

Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...

13 september 2021

Lab grown diamonds market expected to reach $49.9 billion by 2030

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Lab Grown Diamonds Market by Manufacturing Method, Size, Nature, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global lab grown diamonds market size was valued at $19.3 billion in 2020, and is projected reach $49.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2030.
The lab grown diamonds market was significantly impacted during the initial phase of the pandemic, however, the market has started rebounding toward the end of 2020.
The global lab grown diamonds market is segmented on the basis of manufacturing method, size, nature, application, and region. By manufacturing method, the global market is bifurcated into HPHT and CVD. By size it is segmented into below 2 carat, 2–4 carat, and above 4 carat. By nature, it is bifurcated into colorless and colored. On the basis of application, it is studied across fashion and industrial. The global lab grown diamonds market is also studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished


