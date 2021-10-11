Lab grown diamonds market expected to reach $49.9 billion by 2030

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,“Lab Grown Diamonds Market by Manufacturing Method, Size, Nature, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” the global lab grown diamonds market size was valued at $19.3 billion in 2020, and is projected reach $49.9 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.4% from 2021 to 2030.

The lab grown diamonds market was significantly impacted during the initial phase of the pandemic, however, the market has started rebounding toward the end of 2020.

The global lab grown diamonds market is segmented on the basis of manufacturing method, size, nature, application, and region. By manufacturing method, the global market is bifurcated into HPHT and CVD. By size it is segmented into below 2 carat, 2–4 carat, and above 4 carat. By nature, it is bifurcated into colorless and colored. On the basis of application, it is studied across fashion and industrial. The global lab grown diamonds market is also studied across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





