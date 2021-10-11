BlueRock Diamonds boosts Q3 output, sales

BlueRock Diamonds, which owns the Kareevlei mine in South Africa, has posted higher diamond output and sales in the third quarter of the year.

It produced 7,682 carats in the third quarter, a 38% growth from 5,577 carats a year earlier.

Sales rose 81% to 6,887 carats compared with 3,803 carats in the third quarter of 2020.

BlueRock said the diamonds were sold at an average price per carat of $554, a 68% jump from $330 the previous year.

"The market for rough diamonds has remained firm throughout the quarter with strong buyer participation at the South Africa tenders and a growing interest for Kareevlei diamonds as reflected in our average price of $554 per carat, the highest quarterly price achieved by the company," said company executive chairperson Mike Houston.

“This average quarterly price has obviously been influenced by the four high-value stones recovered, however, the year-to-date average price achieved is an excellent $486 per carat.”



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





