Exclusive
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
11 october 2021
Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world
Zulu Ghevriya, the CEO and Co-Founder of Smiling Rocks, Founder of Vedantti Jewellery and Managing Director of Prism Group has been in the diamond and jewellery industry for over 20 years. Zulu started his business, Prism Group, as a natural diamond...
04 october 2021
Work hard and you will find success
Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...
27 september 2021
GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”
Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...
20 september 2021
Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal
Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...
13 september 2021
BlueRock Diamonds boosts Q3 output, sales
It produced 7,682 carats in the third quarter, a 38% growth from 5,577 carats a year earlier.
Sales rose 81% to 6,887 carats compared with 3,803 carats in the third quarter of 2020.
BlueRock said the diamonds were sold at an average price per carat of $554, a 68% jump from $330 the previous year.
"The market for rough diamonds has remained firm throughout the quarter with strong buyer participation at the South Africa tenders and a growing interest for Kareevlei diamonds as reflected in our average price of $554 per carat, the highest quarterly price achieved by the company," said company executive chairperson Mike Houston.
“This average quarterly price has obviously been influenced by the four high-value stones recovered, however, the year-to-date average price achieved is an excellent $486 per carat.”
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished