The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
11 october 2021
Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world
Zulu Ghevriya, the CEO and Co-Founder of Smiling Rocks, Founder of Vedantti Jewellery and Managing Director of Prism Group has been in the diamond and jewellery industry for over 20 years. Zulu started his business, Prism Group, as a natural diamond...
04 october 2021
Work hard and you will find success
Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...
27 september 2021
GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”
Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...
20 september 2021
Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal
Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...
13 september 2021
Petra cuts net debt to $228.2 mln
Company chief executive Richard Duffy said they now have a more stable capital structure, considerably reduced debt obligations and greater liquidity.
“The strong recovery in the diamond market towards the end of the financial year, that has continued into the current quarter, further bolstered our improved financial position,” he said.
Duffy said record production at Cullinan, driven by Project 2022 throughput initiatives, among other factors, resulted in a 65% improvement in revenue to $402.3 million and contributed to operational free cash flow of $120.1 million for the financial year 2021.
Although the company recorded lower production for the year due to challenges at both Finsch and Koffiefontein, the volume of diamonds sold increased 51% to about 4 million carats from 2,6 million carats in the financial year 2020.
The increase was due to an improvement in market conditions, with rough diamond pricing realised by Petra increasing by about 9% for the year and the easing of certain COVID-19 related restrictions, which allowed for a higher volume of sales to take place, including the release of inventory held over from the prior year.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished