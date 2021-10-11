Cartier, Kering and RJC launch 'Watch & Jewellery Initiative 2030'

Driven by a common conviction that the global Sustainable Development Goals and aspirations for a sustainable industry can only be achieved through collaborative initiatives, Cartier, delegated by Richemont, and Kering, in partnership with the Responsible Jewellery Council, have come together to broaden and strengthen their action, launching the Watch and Jewellery Initiative 2030.

The initiative welcomes all watch and jewellery brands with a national and international footprint willing to commit to a set of ambitious and common objectives in three areas: building climate resilience, preserving resources, and fostering inclusiveness.

“As the watch and jewellery sector relies on the earth’s precious resources and people’s know-how around the world within its value chains, the imperative to act together in creating a more positive impact has become ever clearer. We are thrilled to join efforts towards a more sustainable industry together with Kering, in partnership with the Responsible Jewellery Council, and to invite other industry actors to join this initiative. More than ever, we remain committed to share our common vision of a future where all Maisons, their suppliers and business partners are empowered to collaborate on projects that deliver positive impact on the planet and its people”, said Cyrille Vigneron, President and CEO of Cartier.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



