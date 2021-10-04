Exclusive
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
Yesterday
Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world
Zulu Ghevriya, the CEO and Co-Founder of Smiling Rocks, Founder of Vedantti Jewellery and Managing Director of Prism Group has been in the diamond and jewellery industry for over 20 years. Zulu started his business, Prism Group, as a natural diamond...
04 october 2021
Work hard and you will find success
Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...
27 september 2021
GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”
Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...
20 september 2021
Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal
Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...
13 september 2021
Angola targets annual output of 14MCts
Azevedo announced this after the signing of a joint venture agreement between Endiama and Rio Tinto over the Chiri diamond concession in the Lunda Norte province.
Angola had targeted to produce 14 million carats this year, but this was revised downwards to 9.3 million carats due to the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The southern African country produced 3.1 million carats in the first four months of 2021 compared to 5.3 million carats recorded during the same period last year.
Angola produced about 8 million carats last year from 9.4 million carats in 2019.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished