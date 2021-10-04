Angola targets annual output of 14MCts

Angola is planning to produce an annual output of 14 million carats of diamonds per year, according to the local media citing the minister of mineral resources, oil and gas, Diamantino de Azevedo.

Azevedo announced this after the signing of a joint venture agreement between Endiama and Rio Tinto over the Chiri diamond concession in the Lunda Norte province.

Angola had targeted to produce 14 million carats this year, but this was revised downwards to 9.3 million carats due to the continued impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The southern African country produced 3.1 million carats in the first four months of 2021 compared to 5.3 million carats recorded during the same period last year.

Angola produced about 8 million carats last year from 9.4 million carats in 2019.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





