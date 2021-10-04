Exclusive
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world
Zulu Ghevriya, the CEO and Co-Founder of Smiling Rocks, Founder of Vedantti Jewellery and Managing Director of Prism Group has been in the diamond and jewellery industry for over 20 years. Zulu started his business, Prism Group, as a natural diamond...
Work hard and you will find success
Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...
GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”
Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...
Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal
Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...
Endiama, Rio Tinto sign diamond JV
Angop news agency reports that the agreement was signed by Endiama chief executive Ganga Júnior, and by Rio Tinto representative, Kennerhbe Tainton.
The joint venture would see Rio Tinto controlling a 75% stake while Endiama will take up the remaining 25%.
“Rio Tinto is one of the best mining companies in the world and whose technical capacity, experience and form of action are of interest to Angola, to add value to the Angolan mining sector, contributing to the increase in diamond production,” minister of mineral resources, oil and gas, Diamantino de Azevedo was quoted as saying.
Meanwhile, Tainton said that Rio Tinto decided to invest in Angola as it has the future of the diamond sector is promising.
The contract, which will last for five years, provides for the possibility of Endiama increasing its stake to 49%.
The concession, which covers an area of 108 km², has the potential to have a life mine of 35 years.
The parties had been negotiating over the concession since April 2019.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished