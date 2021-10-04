ALROSA raised $298 million for rough and polished diamonds sold in September

Today News

The company said its sales of rough and polished diamonds in September totaled $298 million, including proceeds from rough diamond sales of $289 million, and polished diamond sales of $9 million.

For the nine months of 2021, total rough and polished diamond sales accounted for $3,274 million, including $3,133 million in rough sales and $140 million in polished sales.

“According to our preliminary estimates, end-consumer demand for diamond jewellery is record high. The US and China demonstrate double-digit growth vs 2019. Jewelry sales in Europe, the world’s third-largest market, have also been gaining momentum. As a result, we continue to see strong demand in the mid-stream. The rough diamond price index has returned to the 2018 levels, with polished diamond prices surpassing the 2018 average. ALROSA maintains its policy of satisfying only requests backed by the real demand to ensure the sustainability of the whole diamond pipeline. Midstream inventories are kept at optimal volumes, reaching a minimum low in some rough diamond categories. Our clients are mostly optimistic about the upcoming festive season, and we expect the positive trend to continue into 2022,” said Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished





