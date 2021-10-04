Exclusive
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
Yesterday
Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world
Zulu Ghevriya, the CEO and Co-Founder of Smiling Rocks, Founder of Vedantti Jewellery and Managing Director of Prism Group has been in the diamond and jewellery industry for over 20 years. Zulu started his business, Prism Group, as a natural diamond...
04 october 2021
Work hard and you will find success
Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...
27 september 2021
GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”
Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...
20 september 2021
Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal
Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...
13 september 2021
ALROSA raised $298 million for rough and polished diamonds sold in September
For the nine months of 2021, total rough and polished diamond sales accounted for $3,274 million, including $3,133 million in rough sales and $140 million in polished sales.
“According to our preliminary estimates, end-consumer demand for diamond jewellery is record high. The US and China demonstrate double-digit growth vs 2019. Jewelry sales in Europe, the world’s third-largest market, have also been gaining momentum. As a result, we continue to see strong demand in the mid-stream. The rough diamond price index has returned to the 2018 levels, with polished diamond prices surpassing the 2018 average. ALROSA maintains its policy of satisfying only requests backed by the real demand to ensure the sustainability of the whole diamond pipeline. Midstream inventories are kept at optimal volumes, reaching a minimum low in some rough diamond categories. Our clients are mostly optimistic about the upcoming festive season, and we expect the positive trend to continue into 2022,” said Evgeny Agureev, Deputy CEO of ALROSA.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished