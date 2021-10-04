Phillips to Offer ‘The Blue Royale’, a unique Patek Philippe watch

Today News

Phillips in association with Bacs & Russo is pleased to announce the sale of a unique Patek Philippe reference 3448/100, a perpetual calendar wristwatch cased in platinum, to be auctioned during The Hong Kong Watch Auction on 27 and 28 November.

This example from 1973 is the only example known with unique sapphire-set indexes, making it one of the most celebrated reference 3448.

First introduced in 1962, Patek Philippe’s groundbreaking reference 3448 was the world’s first self-winding perpetual calendar wristwatch and the only of the kind available in the market for the next 16 years.



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



