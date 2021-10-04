Anglo American Platinum selects SA consortium to build 100 MW solar plant

Anglo American Platinum has chosen Pele Green Energy – EDF Renewables, a South Africa consortium, as the preferred supplier to build a 100 MW solar photovoltaic (PV) plant at its Mogalakwena mine in Limpopo Province, South Africa.

The PV plant, which is set to start construction in the fourth quarter of 2022, is expected to be operational by the end of 2023 and forms part of Anglo American Platinum’s goal to achieve carbon neutrality across its operations by 2040.

“Our selection of Pele Green Energy – EDF Renewables South Africa gives us further momentum towards our environmental goals set out in our Sustainable Mining Plan designed specifically to drive business efficiency, resilience, and agility,” said Anglo American Platinum chief executive Natascha Viljoen.

“We are particularly excited about the prospect of using plentiful solar energy to produce green hydrogen at Mogalakwena, as part of a broader project to convert our mine haul trucks to run on zero-emission hydrogen fuel cells.”

She said apart from reducing the company’s environmental footprint, these technologies rely on platinum group metals (PGMs), which are an essential component in proton-exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cells and PEM hydrogen electrolysers.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





