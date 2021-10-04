RZM Murowa H1 diamond output down 4%

RZM Murowa, a subsidiary of RioZim has recorded a 4% drop in output in the half-year ended June 30, 2021, due to the processing of low-grade ore.

"The group's associate produced 240 000 carats for the six months, representing a 4% decline from the comparative period's 250 000 carats," RioZim chairperson Saleem Beebeejaun was quoted as saying by New Zimbabwe.com.

"The low production volumes are a result of processing low-grade ore from the K2 pit throughout the period after migration of mining activities from the depleted high-grade K1 pit."

Although no figures were provided, RZM Murowa sold more diamonds during the period despite the depressed output.

RioZim said the share of profit from diamonds was $252,9 million compared with a loss of $5,3 million, the previous year.

RZM Murowa’s Crown Jewel project which seeks to boost the plant processing capacity to sustain its operations pit is progressing well despite challenges and delays being experienced as a result of the COVID-19, the company said.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





