Exclusive
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
Today
Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world
Zulu Ghevriya, the CEO and Co-Founder of Smiling Rocks, Founder of Vedantti Jewellery and Managing Director of Prism Group has been in the diamond and jewellery industry for over 20 years. Zulu started his business, Prism Group, as a natural diamond...
04 october 2021
Work hard and you will find success
Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...
27 september 2021
GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”
Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...
20 september 2021
Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal
Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...
13 september 2021
RZM Murowa H1 diamond output down 4%
"The group's associate produced 240 000 carats for the six months, representing a 4% decline from the comparative period's 250 000 carats," RioZim chairperson Saleem Beebeejaun was quoted as saying by New Zimbabwe.com.
"The low production volumes are a result of processing low-grade ore from the K2 pit throughout the period after migration of mining activities from the depleted high-grade K1 pit."
Although no figures were provided, RZM Murowa sold more diamonds during the period despite the depressed output.
RioZim said the share of profit from diamonds was $252,9 million compared with a loss of $5,3 million, the previous year.
RZM Murowa’s Crown Jewel project which seeks to boost the plant processing capacity to sustain its operations pit is progressing well despite challenges and delays being experienced as a result of the COVID-19, the company said.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished