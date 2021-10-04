Exclusive
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world
Zulu Ghevriya, the CEO and Co-Founder of Smiling Rocks, Founder of Vedantti Jewellery and Managing Director of Prism Group has been in the diamond and jewellery industry for over 20 years. Zulu started his business, Prism Group, as a natural diamond...
04 october 2021
Work hard and you will find success
Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...
27 september 2021
GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”
Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...
20 september 2021
Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal
Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...
13 september 2021
No summer lull in the diamond market this year
The company's statement says that, under Russian law, ALROSA sells special size diamonds (weighing 10.8 carats and more) at international auctions. Viewings take place either in Moscow or abroad for the clients’ convenience. In August and September, auctions were held in Antwerp, Dubai and Ramat Gan. As a result, 80 highest bidding companies, including companies from Belgium, Israel, India and UAE, purchased 349 lots weighing over 6,000 carats for $37.8 million.
“At a time when international travel remains limited, there was strong interest in all three international auctions. Together, they attracted more than 300 registered participants. In the second half of September, we also launched an online auction in response to the market’s demands. It has a new expanded format, with lots’ descriptions supplemented by expert evaluations and additional photos and videos. This auction, running until October 13, enables clients to analyse and select diamonds completely remotely,” Yevgeny Agureyev said.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished