ALROSA will have a major buyer of diamonds in Armenia

Armenia intends to create a company with joint-stock participation of the country’s government and manufacturing companies, which will act as a major buyer and will be able to purchase large quantities of rough from ALROSA needed by Armenian diamond cutters and jewelers.

This issue was discussed during a working visit to Moscow of Narek Teryan, Armenia’s Deputy Minister of Economy on October 5-6, 2021, who met with Yevgeny Agureyev, Deputy CEO heading ALROSA’s United Selling Organization (USO), and Peter Karakchiev, Head of International Relations of ALROSA, arka.am reports. The parties discussed how to increase further cooperation in the field of diamond processing and jewelry business.

Narek Teryan informed about the creation of a state-owned integrated company, Ai-Almast, and the mechanism for the implementation of the planned work. After reviewing the presented mechanism, the Russian partners expressed their readiness to start cooperation. As a result of the meeting, an agreement was reached to draw up a roadmap at the earliest possible date for bilateral actions to give a legal impetus to cooperation.



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished





