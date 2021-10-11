Exclusive
The jewelry industry in Russia needs to be upgraded in a serious way
Dina Nasyrova is a vice-president of the International Jewelry Exhibition-Congress J-1 recently hosted by the Atrium of Gostiny Dvor in Moscow. As a partner and the Muse of the famous jeweler Ilgiz Fazulzyanov, she actively participated in the preparation...
11 october 2021
Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world
Zulu Ghevriya, the CEO and Co-Founder of Smiling Rocks, Founder of Vedantti Jewellery and Managing Director of Prism Group has been in the diamond and jewellery industry for over 20 years. Zulu started his business, Prism Group, as a natural diamond...
04 october 2021
Work hard and you will find success
Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...
27 september 2021
GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”
Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...
20 september 2021
Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal
Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...
13 september 2021
ALROSA will have a major buyer of diamonds in Armenia
This issue was discussed during a working visit to Moscow of Narek Teryan, Armenia’s Deputy Minister of Economy on October 5-6, 2021, who met with Yevgeny Agureyev, Deputy CEO heading ALROSA’s United Selling Organization (USO), and Peter Karakchiev, Head of International Relations of ALROSA, arka.am reports. The parties discussed how to increase further cooperation in the field of diamond processing and jewelry business.
Narek Teryan informed about the creation of a state-owned integrated company, Ai-Almast, and the mechanism for the implementation of the planned work. After reviewing the presented mechanism, the Russian partners expressed their readiness to start cooperation. As a result of the meeting, an agreement was reached to draw up a roadmap at the earliest possible date for bilateral actions to give a legal impetus to cooperation.
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished