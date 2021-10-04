Six suspected illegal miners killed in South Africa’s North West

Today News

Six suspected illegal miners known as zama zamas were killed and 35 arrested after an attack on security guards at an unnamed mine in North West.

Mining Weekly quoted police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone as saying that the illegal miners were using a ventilation shaft to enter and exit several shafts, and the mine management had resolved to close it to thwart further illegal mining.

This halted the supply of foodstuffs and water to the illegal underground miners.

"The arrests came after a group of approximately 300 illegal miners, commonly known as 'zama zamas', attacked and shot at the security officers and later the police in an attempt to forcefully provide foodstuffs to their fellow illegal miners who were underground," said Mokgwabone.

The security personnel retaliated resulting in the killing of the six alleged illegal miners.

The matter was reported to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID).



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





