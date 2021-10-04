BlueRock sells 7.1 ct diamond for $64.8k

BlueRock Diamonds, which owns and operates the Kareevlei Diamond Mine in South Africa, has sold a 7.1 carat stone for $64,826 in the September tender.

The Aim-listed diamond producer’s executive chairperson Mike Houston said the diamond was sold at an average price of $9,100 per carat.

“The market remains buoyant, and we continue to build our reputation with our increasing run of mine production volume delivering over 95% gem/near gem quality,” he said.

BlueRock has sold about 151.6 carats worth of diamonds valued at more than $1.5-million since the beginning of the year.

Meanwhile, Houston said that the expansion project commissioning is “progressing well”.

The company is expected to provide a full update in its third-quarter update.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





