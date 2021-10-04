Xtract boosts Manica alluvial gold production

Xtract Resources has improved its total contractor alluvial gold production at its Manica concession in Mozambique from 284 ounces (oz) in the first quarter of the to 427 oz at the end of the second quarter ended June 30.

“Production levels increased during the 2nd quarter of 2021 and continued to increase during the 3rd quarter,” said company executive chairperson Colin Bird.

“We look forward to the contribution of the hard rock mining as the adit advances at Guy Fawkes and mini open-pit commences production at Boa Esperanza.”

The Aim-listed resource, development and mining company said the value of gold produced in the three months ended 30 June was $218 413 from $143 848 in the first quarter.

Its gold production costs also dropped from $1 828/oz to $1 258/oz during the period.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





