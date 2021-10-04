Exclusive
Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world
Zulu Ghevriya, the CEO and Co-Founder of Smiling Rocks, Founder of Vedantti Jewellery and Managing Director of Prism Group has been in the diamond and jewellery industry for over 20 years. Zulu started his business, Prism Group, as a natural diamond...
04 october 2021
Work hard and you will find success
Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...
27 september 2021
GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”
Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...
20 september 2021
Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal
Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...
13 september 2021
Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry
Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in...
06 september 2021
Mountain Province Diamonds announced change in executive leadership
Jonathan Comerford has been appointed interim president and chief executive officer of the company in Brown's place. A search for a full-time replacement has commenced and the company would hope to make an announcement on this in the coming weeks.
Brown has also resigned as a director of the company. He will provide assistance to the company to facilitate the transitional period.
Comerford has been a director of the company since September 2001 and the chairman since April 2006. From May to July 2018, he assumed the additional role of interim president and chief executive officer.
Comerford commented: "On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Stuart for his strong and committed service as CEO of Mountain Province for the past three years. Stuart has guided the company through difficult times for the diamond sector including the very challenging Covid-19 pandemic. He leaves the company in a stronger position entering 2022. We appreciate his considerable efforts and accomplishments, and wish him the very best in his future endeavors."
Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished