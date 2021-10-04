Mountain Province Diamonds announced change in executive leadership

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced that the company and Stuart Brown, its president, and chief executive officer, have reached a mutual decision that Brown will depart the company, effective immediately.

Jonathan Comerford has been appointed interim president and chief executive officer of the company in Brown's place. A search for a full-time replacement has commenced and the company would hope to make an announcement on this in the coming weeks.

Brown has also resigned as a director of the company. He will provide assistance to the company to facilitate the transitional period.

Comerford has been a director of the company since September 2001 and the chairman since April 2006. From May to July 2018, he assumed the additional role of interim president and chief executive officer.

Comerford commented: "On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Stuart for his strong and committed service as CEO of Mountain Province for the past three years. Stuart has guided the company through difficult times for the diamond sector including the very challenging Covid-19 pandemic. He leaves the company in a stronger position entering 2022. We appreciate his considerable efforts and accomplishments, and wish him the very best in his future endeavors."



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished





