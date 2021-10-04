Opsydia advances new technology of diamond identification

Opsydia announced they can now place permanent identifiers in melee diamonds without affecting their surface polish. It’s an important advancement for volume manufactures to secure their supply chain and protect it from undisclosed synthetics, The Diamond Loupe says. Through this new technology, diamonds that are just 0.5 millimeters in diameter can have an alphanumeric sequence, coded shape or logo placed beneath their surface to create a physical link to a supply chain record or branded jewelry origin. Opsydia believes its technology, suitable for both melee as larger diamonds, can help the industry to tackle challenges such as traceability, fraud, counterfeiting and non-disclosure issues.Opsydia believes its technology, suitable for both melee as larger diamonds, can help the industry to tackle challenges such as traceability, fraud, counterfeiting and non-disclosure issues. Raluca Anghel, head of external affairs and industry relations at the Natural Diamond Council: "Being able to accurately identify melee diamonds, laboratory-grown diamonds and diamond simulants will allow the ASSURE program to provide greater feedback to manufacturers and will contribute towards further learning, technical advancement and above all, ensure consumer protection.”



Alex Shishlo for Rough&Polished



