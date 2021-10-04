Greece, 6th Mediterranean Gem and Jewellery Conference, postponed to summer 2022

The 6th annual Mediterranean Gem and Jewellery Conference (MGJC), which was to be held in Greece this year to discuss the valuation and marketing of diamonds and gems, is postponed by its organizers, who are now looking into the June-July 2022 for new dates. The announcement came amid a problematic situation caused by the COVID-19 pandemics for global travels.

“As many more people were affected by the coronavirus worldwide and most of the European countries were canceling incoming flights of "non-citizens" we were forced to POSTPONE MGJ Conference scheduled for 2021. We are looking into the June/July 2022 for new dates of MGJC but will announce dates and location only in Winter Newsletter as the situation is changing every month,” said the Fall BrankoGems Newsletter received by Rough&Polished on Wednesday.



Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished





