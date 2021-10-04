De Beers Marine searches for diamonds off Greenland's west coast

Diamond giant De Beers has commissioned a survey of the seabed off Greenland's west coast, near the town of Maniitsoq, according to media reports.

Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland (GEUS) surveyed on behalf of De Beers and is expected to take months to analyse the data gathered.

"De Beers Marine (DBM) would like to determine whether the offshore environment is conducive to the formation of secondary diamond deposits," reads an Environmental Mitigation Assessment prepared by De Beers for Greenland's mineral resource authority seen by Reuters.

An unnamed GEUS spokesperson said the eight-day survey of about 800 km of the ocean floor off Greenland's west coast was concluded last week Thursday.

De Beers had been focusing on marine diamond production in Namibia, where it accounts for 75% of production volumes.

Offshore diamonds are generally of higher quality and command a higher price.



