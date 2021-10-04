De Beers’ GemFair conducts first auction of ASM diamonds

De Beers’ GemFair, a programme that helps formalise the artisanal and small-scale diamond mining (ASM) sector, has sold its first dedicated parcels of ethically sourced, traceable ASM diamonds via De Beers Group Auctions.

It said an assortment of rough diamonds sourced from GemFair-registered ASM sites in Sierra Leone was made available for sale at the auction event.

All gem-quality lots were sold and the largest weighed 11 carats.

“This is a very exciting milestone for GemFair and the artisanal miners who are part of our programme. Since starting operations in 2018, we’ve been focused on bringing beautiful, traceable, ethically sourced ASM diamonds to market and to demonstrate that buying diamonds from artisanal and small-scale miners in a responsible way is the right thing to do and have the potential to be transformative for the sector,” said Gem Fair head Steve Allan.

“We’ve had a lot of interest from diamond buyers and jewellery designers in GemFair diamonds. We will continue to work at finding the best ways to bring the unique story of GemFair diamonds, and the role they have played in providing equal opportunity and enhanced working standards for artisanal miners, to a wider audience…”

De Beers said GemFair had been purchasing rough diamonds from its members since the programme’s inception, but bringing the diamonds to market required a considered approach, including the creation of the GemFair ASM Assurance Programme, the development of a digital traceability solution, the production profile of the goods, and the impact of the pandemic on volumes.

Since beginning as a pilot in Sierra Leone in 2018 with 14 registered ASM sites, GemFair has expanded to about 200 sites currently participating in the programme.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





