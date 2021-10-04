Namibian police, customs stop shipment of Namdia diamonds

The Namibian police and customs officials recently refused to allow the state-owned Namib Desert Diamonds (Namdia) to ship diamonds worth N$150 million (about $10 million), according to the local media.

The Namibian newspaper reports that police officials allegedly refused to sign off the consignments as two valuation certificates did not accompany the diamonds.

However, the country’s diamond commissioner Miina Auene-Gahutu, who permitted Namdia the export of the diamonds, had to meet police officials, the Namibia Revenue Agency commissioner and other senior government officials to allow the shipment.

The daily alleged that although the shipment of the diamond parcel was later allowed, the incident shows an ongoing struggle for the valuation of Namdia’s diamonds.

The previous valuation was done by Nuska Technologies (formerly C-Sixty Investments), but their five-year contract ended early last month.

There had been calls for Namdia to drop external valuators of its diamonds since they are already valued by the Namibia Diamond Trading Company (NDTC) – a joint venture company between the Namibian government and De Beers.



