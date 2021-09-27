Exclusive
Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world
Zulu Ghevriya, the CEO and Co-Founder of Smiling Rocks, Founder of Vedantti Jewellery and Managing Director of Prism Group has been in the diamond and jewellery industry for over 20 years. Zulu started his business, Prism Group, as a natural diamond...
Yesterday
Work hard and you will find success
Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...
27 september 2021
GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”
Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...
20 september 2021
Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal
Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...
13 september 2021
Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry
Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in...
06 september 2021
Anglo American makes senior leadership changes
The group said Mpumi’s successor at De Beers Managed Operations will be confirmed in due course.
The current chief executive of Kumba Themba Mkhwanazi will now become the group chief executive of Bulk Commodities.
Both appointments will take effect on 1 January 2022.
The outgoing chief executive of Bulk Commodities Seamus French decided to leave Anglo American at the end of the year after 14 years with the company.
“We congratulate Themba Mkhwanazi and Mpumi Zikalala on their new roles,” said Anglo chief executive Mark Cutifani.
“Themba will shape the strategy for our global iron ore, metallurgical coal and manganese interests. The premium quality of our steelmaking ingredients and the partnerships we will continue to build to develop cleaner steelmaking technologies have never been more critical as we work to tackle climate change. Mpumi’s extensive operational experience at De Beers will be instrumental as she builds on Kumba’s progress to drive sustained safe, world-class performance working closely with its strategic business partners.”
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished