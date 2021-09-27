Anglo American makes senior leadership changes

Anglo American has appointed the current managing director of De Beers Managed Operations, Mpumi Zikalala, as the new chief executive of Kumba Iron Ore.

The group said Mpumi’s successor at De Beers Managed Operations will be confirmed in due course.

The current chief executive of Kumba Themba Mkhwanazi will now become the group chief executive of Bulk Commodities.

Both appointments will take effect on 1 January 2022.

The outgoing chief executive of Bulk Commodities Seamus French decided to leave Anglo American at the end of the year after 14 years with the company.

“We congratulate Themba Mkhwanazi and Mpumi Zikalala on their new roles,” said Anglo chief executive Mark Cutifani.

“Themba will shape the strategy for our global iron ore, metallurgical coal and manganese interests. The premium quality of our steelmaking ingredients and the partnerships we will continue to build to develop cleaner steelmaking technologies have never been more critical as we work to tackle climate change. Mpumi’s extensive operational experience at De Beers will be instrumental as she builds on Kumba’s progress to drive sustained safe, world-class performance working closely with its strategic business partners.”



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished





