Exclusive
Smiling Rocks, a philanthropic business model, inspires companies to work for betterment of the world
Zulu Ghevriya, the CEO and Co-Founder of Smiling Rocks, Founder of Vedantti Jewellery and Managing Director of Prism Group has been in the diamond and jewellery industry for over 20 years. Zulu started his business, Prism Group, as a natural diamond...
04 october 2021
Work hard and you will find success
Eduard Utkin, Director General of the “Jewellers’ Guild of Russia” Association, expert of the RF Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Committee on Precious Metals and Precious Stones, told R&P about implementing the SIIS PMPS (State Integrated Information...
27 september 2021
GOLDNET.MARKET - “We want and are working to provide business with the opportunity to develop a lot of activity areas”
Today, almost all jewellery companies have their own wholesale websites, online stores, and social media pages. But a year ago, GOLDNET.MARKET, the first jewellery wholesale marketplace appeared in Russia, a new effective tool for the jewellery market...
20 september 2021
Platinum’s rare nature gives it additional value and appeal
Huw Daniel is the CEO of Platinum Guild International, overseeing market development activities in China, Japan, India and the USA, on behalf of the platinum producers of South Africa. Before taking up this role in 2015, Huw ran PGI USA for 12 years...
13 september 2021
Marco Carniello: We want to continue to be the engine boosting the jewellery industry
Italian Exhibition Group (IEG) is a leader in Italy in the organisation of trade fairs and one of the main operators in the trade fair and conference sector at European level, with structures in Rimini and Vicenza, as well as further sites in...
06 september 2021
The Israeli diamond industry demonstrates production growth across the board ahead of holiday season
In the first three quarters of the year, net imports of rough diamonds to Israel amounted to $1.47 billion, an increase of 137% compared to the same period last year. Net rough diamond exports during this time totaled $1.34 billion, an increase of 160% compared to the corresponding period in 2020.
Net polished diamond imports in the first three quarters of the year amounted to $2.1 billion, an increase of 121% compared to the same period in 2020, while net polished diamond exports, which reached $2.57 billion, an increase of 49% compared to the corresponding period in 2020.
In September 2021, which included the Jewish holiday season, declines were reported in two of the four trade categories. Net imports of rough diamonds decreased 13% to $85 million and net polished exports were down by 42% to $197 million. Net polished imports rose 38% to $214 million, while net rough diamond exports rose 85% to $180 million.
In the past month, exports of rough diamonds to the United Arab Emirates amounted to $21.3 million, which is about 12% of Israel's total rough diamond exports in September. At the same time, $19.2 million worth of rough diamonds were imported to Israel from the United Arab Emirates, about 22.5% of total rough diamonds imported into Israel in September.
Arnon Juwal, Chairman of the Israel Diamond Institute (IDI), expressed satisfaction with the positive trend. “The Israeli Diamond Industry continues to show a robust recovery, demonstrating its underlying strength and flexibility. With the solid demand we are seeing in the United States and in Asia, we look forward to a strong holiday season and continued growth until the end of the year.”
Vladimir Malakhov, Rough&Polished